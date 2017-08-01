Local Police Prepare for Eclipse Tourists

UNION, MO. (KMOX) – As the solar eclipse gets closer, communities in the area are preparing for the people coming here for the best view.

The Police Chief for one of those communities, Union’s Chief Norman Brune, says preparing his department has been a bit tough because it’s an event no one has seen before.

But he says they’ll be ready and it will be all hands on deck.

“We will be able to ramp up as needed, we anticipate people possibly starting to come in over the weekend so we will just ramp up as needed,” he says.

Chief Brune is asking Union residents to be considerate to those coming in to their town for the event.

St. Charles County is now expecting upwards of 30 thousand outside visitors to pour in that day.

Police captain Chris Hunt serves as the county’s emergency management director.

“We’re not restricting traffic, we’re not changing lane directions, we’re not doing any of that. We’re just asking people for their patcience. We kow that after the event, it’s going to be a dump of traffic into the roadways,” he says.

Three county parks – Quail Ridge, Broemmelsieck, and Klondike — will be jammed with a thousand visitors each through a ticketing system that’s already taken place.

The total solar eclipse is set to begin at 1:15 on the 21st, and last around 90 seconds.

