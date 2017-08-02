Knights of Columbus Donate to Iraq ISIS Victims

August 2, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Catholic, churches, homes, Iraq, ISIS, Knights of Columbus, rebuild

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Knights of Columbus, meeting at the America’s Center downtown, vote to donate $2 million to rebuild an Iraqi town decimated by ISIS.

This is the Knights 135th annual international convention and the fourth in St. Louis.

Spokesman Andrew Walther says among other things, they’re reaching out to help persecuted Christians in the Middle East and rebuilding the Iraqi city of Karemdes, 18 miles from Mosul.

“Two million dollars, about $2000 a family, and there’s additional elements to this, like the rebuilding of churches and schools. It’s not all people’s homes, it’s obviously infrastructure and a lot of needs beyond just moving people back,” he says.

More than 2000 Catholics are taking part in this three day convention, including the largest gathering of Catholic bishops in the United States other than the annual meetings of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen