Knights of Columbus Donate to Iraq ISIS Victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Knights of Columbus, meeting at the America’s Center downtown, vote to donate $2 million to rebuild an Iraqi town decimated by ISIS.
This is the Knights 135th annual international convention and the fourth in St. Louis.
Spokesman Andrew Walther says among other things, they’re reaching out to help persecuted Christians in the Middle East and rebuilding the Iraqi city of Karemdes, 18 miles from Mosul.
“Two million dollars, about $2000 a family, and there’s additional elements to this, like the rebuilding of churches and schools. It’s not all people’s homes, it’s obviously infrastructure and a lot of needs beyond just moving people back,” he says.
More than 2000 Catholics are taking part in this three day convention, including the largest gathering of Catholic bishops in the United States other than the annual meetings of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.