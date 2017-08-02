Sen. McCaskill Takes Initiative in Human Trafficking Fight

August 2, 2017 7:56 AM
Filed Under: backpage, bill, Human Trafficking, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – The online site ‘Backpage’ would lose its ability to advertise sex for sale under a bill co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. McCaskill says human trafficking is happening all across the country because of what she calls “pimps hiding behind the internet.”

“A young girl who came into an emergency room in St. Louis and told the story of her being taken from truck stop to truck stop along I-44 in Missouri, being sold to truck drivers and those sexual encounters were being advertised on Backpage,” she says.

McCaskill’s plan would shut down the ads on Backpage, and share information with state attorneys general about Backpage crimes in their states.

