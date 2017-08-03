Airport Moves Towards Ridesharing Deal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lambert is one of the last big airports in the country still clinging to taxicabs in the age or ridesharing, but that’s about to change.

The airport commission has agreed to let rideshare services in if they pay a $15,000 permit, and $3 for every pickup and drop off. Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says it’s about time.

“Most airports have agreements with them, we don’t. And that has been a sticking point and our customers have complained to me about it, they’ve obviously complained to other commissioners about it, they’ve also complained to the airlines,” she says.

Attorney Mark Levision represents the airport taxi drivers.

“Here’s who the winners are. The winners are Uber and the ride sharing companies, but the losers in all of this are the taxi drivers,” he says.

The deal still needs approval of the city’s finance board, the board of estimate and apportionment. Supporters expect Lyft to sign up, but there unsure about Uber.

