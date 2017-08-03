Big Plans for Union Station Aquarium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’ll be some big teeth greeting you when you first walk into the aquarium coming to St. Louis Union Station.

The schematic drawings are done; now design firm PGAV is drawing up the construction plans.

“We traveled the county and looked at numerous aquariums, and asking the right questions all the way through, and found out the PGAV had some of the highest levels of experience in developing aquariums, and the’re here in our home town, so it made all the sense in the world to use them,” says Union Station executive Craig Cobler.

What’s the highlight of St. Louis’ (long-awaited) aquarium going to be?

“In our aquarium, it will be the shark tank. It’ll be spectacular when you come in,” he says.

Cobler says compared to other cities, St. Louis’ aquarium will be the most interactive. Construction is expected to start by the end of the year with an opening in the first half of 2019.

