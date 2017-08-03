Illinois Prepares for School Year without State Funding

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois school districts are starting to make plans to start the year without state funding.

Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent, Dr. Lynda Andre, says they’re luckier than most with a high property tax base.

“As a result we will have operating money to operate schools and all the necessary services up until March of 2018 before we would be in a position where we would have to borrow,” she says.

Edwardsville has done a lot of borrowing over the last few years. Andre says we’d be having a different discussion if voters didn’t approve a property tax hike in April. Cahokia District 187 superintendent Art Ryan, however, says 60 percent of his district’s budget comes from the state.

“We have enough to start school. We believe that we probably have enough funds to last roughly 90 days,” he says.

Schools are expecting their first state aid payments on August 10th. Ryan thinks schools will have to close before lawmakers get it together.

