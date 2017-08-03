Knights of Columbus Honor North Korean Missionary

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Knights of Columbus are meeting in St. Louis to honor a Maryknoll priest for his work in North Korea.

For decades, Father Gerard Hammond has worked with the sickest of the sick in North Korea, with that government’s permission, providing medicine and treatment to patients with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis.

“It’s amazing, if you think of it. How could someone with an American passport, who’s a catholic priest, who’s in South Korea as a missionary for 57 years, and an old person, be able to do this in the sense, four strikes and you’re out anyhow, but I’m allowed to go there all the time because our reltionsihps and trust are very important,” Hammond says.

The Knights of Columbus honored Father Hammond with its highest award for what it calls ‘his selfless bravery in carrying out his ministry’.

