Loop Trolley Backers Ask For More Funding From St. Louis County

Workers take a break as they stop their initial testing of Trolley number 001 in front of their headquarters in St. Louis on March 26, 2017. The new Loop Trolley is being pulled by truck, while crews check the clearance of the vehicle with the platforms, curbs, corners and overhead wires. The Loop Trolley is a 2.2-mile, fixed-route, electrically powered, heritage trolley that will link St. Louis City and County. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI