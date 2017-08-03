Loop Trolley Backers Ask For More Funding From St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Delmar Loop trolley needs a little more cash to stay on track.
Trolley-backer Joe Edwards, developer and owner of Blueberry Hill and several other entities along the Delmar Loop, is asking for an extra $500,000 from the St. Louis County Council.
He says the additional money is to help with trolley operations in its first three years.
“The Federal Transit Administration has made it very clear that they want to make sure this project works,” Edwards says. “It’s important for the whole region, not just for the Loop or Forest Park.”
The project administrators, consultants and contractors have done a good job keeping the Loop trolley construction costs down, he says, and have held firm at the $51 million construction estimate.
Part of money Edwards says could go toward keeping the trolley open later into the nightlife hours of the Delmar Loop.
Edwards says he is still hoping to get the trolley on the Loop tracks for testing in the next few weeks, with an opening in October.