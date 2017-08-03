Stenger Says Prop P is Only for Public Safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – County Executive Steve Stenger suggests recalling mayors who may spend Prop P funds on potholes.

Continuing our investigation into Prop P, the sales tax intended to help police, and whether Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation and his council could spend it on road repairs instead.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says don’t try it.

“This money was never intended to be spent on a pothole, and if he does spend that money, or if their council does spend that money on potholes, I think they’re going to run into some very serious issues,” he says.

Stenger says once voters’ trust is violated, it’s not easy to get back. The county executive even pointed to Chapter 77 Section 650 of Missouri Law, which outlines how to recall public officials who misspend taxpayer funds.

To be clear, Chesterfield hasn’t even received any of its Prop P funds let alone spent them yet, and Mayor Nation was not a fan of this sales tax to begin with.

Stenger says that spending that money on anything other than public safety violates the law.

“Mayor Nation can play with the definition all he wants, but at the end of the day he has to answer to his voters. He also has to answer to the men and women in uniform in his municipality, and I think they have spoken very loudly,” he says.

