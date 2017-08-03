VIDEO: New Discovery Show Put 3 People in a Missouri Cave For 6 Days

August 3, 2017 9:18 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three people were placed in a Missouri cave and given six days to find each other and escape the total darkness. “Darkness” premiered Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Discovery, featuring the Cave of the Seven Serpents in Pulaski County, Mo.

Clips from the episode show grown men crying in fear, one man slipping and falling down a shaft in the cave and small snakes crawling all over their hands and feet.

The channel that brought you unique survival shows like “Naked and Afraid,” has brought a new physical challenge and psychological fear of the dark into play. The participants do not get food or water for their six-day journey, only a backpack with basic supplies. They are allowed to bring in their own survival gear – but nothing with a light.

There is another episode on Thursday night at 9 p.m., featuring a cave underneath the Mojave Desert.

