Camp Rhythm Caters to Childrens’ Health Concerns

EUREKA, MO. (KMOX) – Camp Rhythm is underway in Eureka.

The camp started in 2004, when a St. Louis Children’s Hospital nurse learned one of her patients had been turned away from camp because the camp could not accommodate his medical needs. All the kids at “Camp Rhythm” have had open heart surgery.

Now 50 nurse volunteers from Childrens medically supervise the kids, like Kathy Haddox’s son.

“I didn’t want him to think he was different, and I was worried because he had no reference, there’s nobody like him at his school, or in our town, or in our home, and she said this is a normal camp, we’re doing normal kid stuff, we’re not babying anybody,” Haddox says.

A typical camper has to take up to 15 medications twice a day. This summer there are 150 campers.

