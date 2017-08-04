Wainwright Wants to See Luke Weaver ‘Carrying Suitcases’ When He’s On The Mound

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright says he could have started on Wednesday in Arizona, but watching an impressive Luke Weaver throw a gem, still put a smile on his face.

Weaver, one of St. Louis’ top prospects coming into the 2017, earned a win in his second start this season, and tenth start of his MLB career. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed two runs in six and a third innings.

Not just Weaver’s stuff, but his mentality had Wainwright impressed.

“He’s just a little fella but if you see him he’s out there like he’s carrying suitcases off the mound he’s got his arms all puffed up,” Wainwright says. “I said ‘I want to see those suitcases from the first pitch to the last pitch that you throw.'”

Hear more of Chris Hrabe's conversations with Adam Wainwright:



In Weaver’s previous start against the Arizona Diamondbacks he allowed four runs in five innings of work, due to a grand slam in the fourth. But Wainwright says he was “cruising” through the first three innings, and challenged the rookie to expand on that in his next start.

“(Against Milwaukee) He did a great job of maintaining his his mental fortitude throughout that process,” Wainwright says. “He didn’t put himself in a lot of bad counts, but when he did he made pitches. Because he stayed confident he stayed ready to make that pitch.”

Wainwright will return to the Cardinals rotation on Sunday, for a 12:10 p.m. start in Cincinnati. He went to the DL on July 27 with some back tightness, making way for Weaver to make a couple starts.

