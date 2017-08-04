Eclipse Tourist Ready for ‘Another Adventure’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An 81-year-old Chicago area man is planning an adventure in the St. Louis area.
Ed O’Hare of Arlington Heights Illinois says he and his wife will meet friends from Minneapolis here for the Total Solar Eclipse in just under three weeks. He plotted the path of the eclipse using NASA’s website and google maps.
“I taught math and physics in my three years of teaching, and I do have some kind of an affinity for maps,” he says.
O’Hare says he and his wife have traveled the world, including Russia, China and Vietnam and says coming here for the total solar eclipse will be another adventure.