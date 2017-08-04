Loop Trolley Opponents Critical of Additional Funds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A longtime critic of the taxpayer-funded Loop Trolley isn’t happy to hear the project needs another half-million dollars. Tom Sullivan says it’s just the beginning of trolley troubles.

“I hear they’re having trouble getting it to stop and getting it to run very fast at all, so it’s always going to be a problem. You’re going to have problems with maintenance and when one of these things breaks down in the middle of Delmar you’re going to have a traffic mess like you’ve never seen,” he says.

Sullivan was involved in an unsuccessful lawsuit to try to stop the trolley project, calling it a waste of taxpayer money. He hopes the county council will say no to this latest request for more taxpayer money.

