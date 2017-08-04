Missouri Travel Advisory has Conventioneers Worried

August 4, 2017 10:31 AM
Conventions, Explore St. Louis, Kitty Ratcliffe, NAACP, tourism

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Tourism boosters say the NAACP’s travel warning for the state of Missouri is unfair.

Many national news articles have photos of the St. Louis skyline above their stories about the NAACP’s advisory, which urges caution while traveling in Missouri. The group says there’s a danger that civil rights won’t be respected since a change to discrimination standards.

Explore St. Louis president Kitty Ratcliffe says nervous conventioneers are calling hotels with questions.

“We ask that groups that are considering cancelling their conventions instead consider using St. Louis to have a conversation about those social issues,” she says.

She says the National Urban League didn’t run from Ferguson, it embraced it during their conference here last week.

