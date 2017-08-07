Audit Says Former Missouri Gov. Nixon Overspent on Office

Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Audit, Auditor Nicole Galloway, Gov. Jay Nixon, Gov. Nixon
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon waves to friends before giving the annual State of the State address at the state capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 21, 2015.
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – An audit says former Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon spent $2.2 million more on his office than what lawmakers budgeted for and used taxpayer dollars for personal food and security costs.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office released a report Monday that says Nixon exceeded lawmaker-approved spending on his office, flights, mansion and security in fiscal years 2015 and 2016 by shifting expenses to other agencies and delaying paying bills. Galloway’s office says that hides the cost of running the governor’s office.

A former Nixon staffer in a response included in the audit says the split reflects how work was performed.

The audit also says Nixon used state funds for transportation and security during personal and political events, as well as for personal food. Nixon’s staffer argues state law permits that.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

