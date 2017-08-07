Big Muddy Offers Eclipse Canoe Trip

August 7, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: big muddy adventures, camping, canoe, Eclipse, Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An eclipse canoe trip is being conducted by Big Muddy Adventures.

“We have put together a two day, one night camping and canoeing adventure on the Mississippi River to go see the eclipse,” says General Manager Roo Yawatiz.

Yawatiz says you’ll meet Sunday August 20th and put in on the Mississippi just below Festus and paddle in a 30 foot voyager canoe to an island on the river and make camp. After taking a hike, eating lunch and watching the eclipse Monday, you’ll paddle to Chester and catch a shuttle back to St. Louis. There are limited spots available. Yawitz says the cost is $225 each.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen