Big Muddy Offers Eclipse Canoe Trip

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An eclipse canoe trip is being conducted by Big Muddy Adventures.
“We have put together a two day, one night camping and canoeing adventure on the Mississippi River to go see the eclipse,” says General Manager Roo Yawatiz.
Yawatiz says you’ll meet Sunday August 20th and put in on the Mississippi just below Festus and paddle in a 30 foot voyager canoe to an island on the river and make camp. After taking a hike, eating lunch and watching the eclipse Monday, you’ll paddle to Chester and catch a shuttle back to St. Louis. There are limited spots available. Yawitz says the cost is $225 each.