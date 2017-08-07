‘Hipcamp’ Offers Eclipse Campsite Rentals

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new website intends to do to state camp grounds what Airbnb is doing to hotels. ‘Hipcamp‘ is a place for property owners to list their grounds as places to camp. or can list other nature-centric experiences.
CEO Alyssa Ravosio says one of her favorites near the st. louis area is called ‘big oak tree house’
“You can search on Hipcamp for ‘big oak tree house’, it’s a beautiful tree house, really well built, well designed and has incredible views of the sunrise and sunsets which is really special. You can spend a whole weekend just in this tree,” she says.
She says they also have plenty of campsites listed in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse later this month at $50 to $60 a night.