List of STL Businesses Sticking With City’s Higher Minimum Wage Grows

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The number of St. Louis businesses vowing to continue paying the city’s higher minimum wage has topped 100, and some along Cherokee Street spoke out Monday, hoping to get others to join them.

A half-dozen business owners along Cherokee Street gathered at Jefferson this morning, to urge other businesses to join them in continuing to pay at least $10 an hour.

Despite state rollback, over 100 #STL businesses will pay new city #minimumwage. They want more to join them. Stories today on @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/O6N83JMCQG — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) August 7, 2017

Nebula owner Jason Deem would like to see more big businesses step up.

“It’s unfortunate that us, as small businesses, are having to lead the charge, but we’ll take that burden,” he says.

Buttonmakers.net owner Rebecca Bolte has a message for those who don’t think they can afford to pay at least $10 an hour: “If you’re not able to successfully run your business while paying people a fair wage, you might need to reevaluate the way you’re running your business,” she says.

The state legislature passed a bill that will roll the minimum wage back to the state level of $7.70 an hour on August 28.

