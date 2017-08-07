NAACP Chapters in Agreement on Travel Advisory

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP has reversed course on that travel advisory issued for Missouri last week.
County branch president Esther Haywood says upon further review, she now “whole-heartedly” supports the travel advisory issued for minorities by the NAACP’s national conference.
She adds that Senate Bill 43, which prompted the move, rolls back protections in the workplace for workers who face discrimination based on color, race, nation of origin and several other criteria.
Haywood says after the law takes effect later this month, Missouri will have “zero penalties” to stop someone like a restaurant manager, for example, who refuses to seat someone due to prejudice.