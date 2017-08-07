O’Fallon Fire Kills One, Injures Four

O’FALLON, MO. (KMOX) – An early morning house fire in O’Fallon, Missouri has left one person dead, four others injured.
The fatality is a woman, and two police officers are among the four injured.
The fire was reported just after one this morning on Country Life Drive. When firefighters got there they saw heavy smoke and fire. According to KTVI the first hydrant they tried didn’t work so they hooked up to another one.
The officers and two residents who were injured, are being treated for smoke inhalation.
The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to look for the cause.
The victims’ names are not being releaesd yet.