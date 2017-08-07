O’Fallon Fire Kills One, Injures Four

August 7, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: fatal, fire, injuries, O'Fallon

O’FALLON, MO. (KMOX) – An early morning house fire in O’Fallon, Missouri has left one person dead, four others injured.

The fatality is a woman, and two police officers are among the four injured.

The fire was reported just after one this morning on Country Life Drive. When firefighters got there they saw heavy smoke and fire. According to KTVI the first hydrant they tried didn’t work so they hooked up to another one.

The officers and two residents who were injured, are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to look for the cause.

The victims’ names are not being releaesd yet.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen