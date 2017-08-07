Former Cardinals Hitting Coach Don Baylor Dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don Baylor, the 1979 American League MVP and 1987 World Series Champion, died Monday of cancer. He was 68-years-old.
Baylor was the hitting coach in St. Louis in 1992, that year the team was 83-79, under manager Joe Torre and finished third in the NL East.
Baylor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma 14 years ago, according to his family. He partnered with former Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre to increase awareness and promote research into the disease.
Baylor is survived by his wife, son Don Jr. and two granddaughters.He won three silver sluggers as a designated hitter, playing 19 MLB seasons for six different franchises.
Baylor spent a majority of his career as a designated hitter. In addition to winning the 1979 MVP Award and making that year’s All-Star Team. Baylor also earned MVP consideration in four other seasons and was part of the Minnesota Twins’ World Series-winning club in 1987.
His playing career ended after the 1988 season, then Baylor enjoyed a lengthy career as a manager and coach. He spent six with the Colorado Rockies, reaching the postseason in the 1995 season. He managed the Chicago Cubs, finishing his two-plus year stint with a 187-220 record and no postseason appearances.
More recently Baylor served as hitting coach or bench coach for the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.