St. Louis’ Josh Sargent Named Best Youth Soccer Player in the US

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the span of 2 months Josh Sargent, of St. Louis Scott Gallagher, quickly became the most exciting young soccer talent in the country. TopDrawerSoccer.com named him Player of the Year, after he scored five goals in six games in CONCACAF U17 World Cup qualifying and four goals in the U20 World Cup just weeks later.

Each year TopDrawerSoccer.com names a male and female Player of the Year award presented by IMG, the award takes into account the player's body of work over the previous season and is be picked by an internal panel of judges.

Last year’s winners were Mallory Pugh, who is now a regular on the U.S. Women’s National Team and Isaiah Young, who signed a pro contract with German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen last year.

Sargent first performed well at the Nike International Friendlies last December, scoring five time in three games. Then took the U.S. U17’s to the championship of CONCACAF U17 World Cup qualifying. Just days later, Sargent was promoted to the U.S. U20 World Cup team and went on to score four goals, almost winning the golden boot as one of the youngest players at the tournament.

