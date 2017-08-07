St. Louis Police Increase Riot Training

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police are brushing up on their crowd disturbance training.
KMOX has obtained a letter sent to the chief after last months clash with protesters over the lack of air conditioning at the north-side jail.
The union says two officers were hurt as the crowd threw objects at them, and it claims command staff underestimated the danger to officers, who were not issued riot gear.
Since then, police have been undergoing more training to deal with civil unrest, and the union warns police should be ready with this Wednesday’s Michael Brown anniversary, and the approaching judge’s decision in the trial of Jason Stockley. That trial wraps up Tuesday, but it’s not clear when the judge will announce a verdict.