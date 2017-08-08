Blues Announce Affiliation Agreement With Tulsa Oilers

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed a one-year affiliation agreement with the East Coast Hockey League’s Tulsa Oilers for the 2017-18 season.

“First of all, and most importantly, the entire St. Louis Blues organization would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the tornado that went through the Tulsa area on Sunday,” said Armstrong. “We are thankful there were no fatalities and hope for a quick rebuild. We are proud to extend our footprint to Tulsa and partner with the Oilers for the 2017-18 season. The Oilers are a strong organization from top to bottom and will provide a great opportunity for our young prospects to continue to develop their game.”

“It is truly an honor for us to affiliate with such a class organization like the St. Louis Blues,” said Oilers General Manager Taylor Hall. “Our fan base will be thrilled as we have many Blues fans here in Tulsa.”

The Oilers will begin their fourth ECHL season in 2017-18. The club is coached by Rob Murray, who previously spent six seasons as the head coach of the ECHL’s Alaska Aces. The Aces were affiliated with the Blues for three of Murray’s six seasons in Alaska.

The Oilers made headlines in 2005, after playing a 25-year-old female defenseman, Angela Ruggiero. She won gold and silver medals as a member of the 1998 and 2002 U.S. Women’s Olympic teams, and was the second woman to play in the league at that time.

Her brother was the team’s goaltender. And in 2015, she became the fourth female player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

