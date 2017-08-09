Busch Stadium’s Ballpark Food Among the Safest in MLB

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In 2017, Busch Stadium has been cited for 38 violations of St. Louis City food code, reports Sports Illustrated. As bad as that may sound, it’s better than 80 percent of all Major League Baseball ballparks.
SI researched the online records and requested health records from all 30 MLB stadiums in 2017, and have ranked each stadium in terms of “Food Safety.”
Here’s SI’s finding on Busch Stadium:
Total violations: 38 | Critical violations: 12
Ballpark Food Safety Rating: .83 | Entities inspected: 60
Multiple concession stands in St. Louis were dinged for a lack of hot water at their hand sinks. Four stations lacked water, while another two sinks were inaccessible due to items stored inside of them. Busch had few citations related to improper food temperatures.
Thirty-eight violations, and 12 critical violations sounds very bad, but SI says food experts they have spoken with say people should not be worried. Especially in St. Louis, becuase the league-average number of total violations was 58.
The stadium with the safety food, according to SI, is Safeco Field in Seattle, and the least safest is Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay.
To see the full report, click here.