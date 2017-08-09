Copy Cat Mimics The Rally Squirrel, Then Molina Hits a Grand Slam

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A furry animal has again sparked life into the St. Louis Cardinals. This time a cat preempted a Yadier Molina grand slam, which would be a game-winning hit against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday night.

St. Louis was down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, with two out, the bases loaded and Molina at the plate.

Listen to Mike Shannon and John Rooney’s call on KMOX:



After a first pitch ball, a gray cat ran from the third base side of the stands. It mades it’s way all the way to the center field warning track, passing by Royals centerfielder Lorenzo Cain. Then a member of the Cardinals field crew ran out to grab the cat.

Here's our little hero, the Rally Cat (although the grounds crew guy might say differently). #STLCards pic.twitter.com/OrR2IFAv8d — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 10, 2017

The young man, Lucas Hackmann, paid for it, as the cat scratched and/or bit him multiple times as he ran back to the third base exit.

But he tweeted after the incident that he is ok.

I'm okay. You're welcome🐱 — Lucas Hackmann (@LHackmann) August 10, 2017

And the cat was safely taken out of the stadium.

On the very next pitch, Molina hit his grand slam, giving the Cardinals a 8-5 lead. That score would hold for St. Louis to win it’s fifth game in a row.

In the next inning, the Cardinals video board dubbed the feline, “#RallyCat.”

St. Louis fans know what an innocent animal encounter can do to a baseball team. Remember the Rally Squirrel of 2011?

#RallyCat is already trending nationally on Twitter, and t-shirts may already be in production.

