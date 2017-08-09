Krispy Kreme Introduces Eclipse-Themed Donut

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Krispy Kreme is getting in on the solar eclipse festivities by introducing a special donut for the occasion.
Krispy Kreme’s original glazed donuts will be covered in a chocolate glaze – for the first time – coinciding with the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, at participating stores.
And guests can get an early taste of the limited-time chocolate-glazed donut during evening “Hot Light” hours Aug. 19 and 20.
“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, in a news release.
CLICK HERE to find a Krispy Kreme shop near you — and find out when the Hot Light is on by going to krispykreme.com/Eclipse.