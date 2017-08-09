Krispy Kreme Introduces Eclipse-Themed Donut

August 9, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: donuts, doughnuts, Krispy Kreme, solar eclipse, total solar eclipse
(Photo: Business Wire)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Krispy Kreme is getting in on the solar eclipse festivities by introducing a special donut for the occasion.

Krispy Kreme’s original glazed donuts will be covered in a chocolate glaze – for the first time – coinciding with the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, at participating stores.

And guests can get an early taste of the limited-time chocolate-glazed donut during evening “Hot Light” hours Aug. 19 and 20.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, in a news release.

CLICK HERE to find a Krispy Kreme shop near you — and find out when the Hot Light is on by going to krispykreme.com/Eclipse.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen