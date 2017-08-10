Iconic AT&T Logo is Coming Down

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You’ll soon see some changes on the downtown St. Louis skyline.

909 Chestnut won’t have the AT&T logo shining up top for much longer. Sometime this month, the company says they’ll be taking down the logo. Their lease on the skyscraper expires next month. AT&T is staying downtown, in two other buildings, and a new, more modern logo will go up 1010 Pine, the historic Southwestern Bell building.

But what about filling up the 1.2 million square feet of empty skyscraper? CBRE First Vice President Tom Ray says that size and large floor plates makes it challenging

“I think it’s going to take a lot of thought as to what’s the best way to make use of that, but certainly I think technology is going to be an element in that,” he says.

Ray notes that companies like McDonalds in Chicago and GE in Boston are leaving suburban areas or urban cores, but there’s no sign that St. Louis’ corporations are ready to acknowledge that trend. In St. Louis, companies like Bunge and Pfizer are bucking the trend, building new campuses in the suburbs, while Microsoft is moving from Creve Coeur into the city’s Cortex district.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook