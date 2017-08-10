LISTEN: Fox 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins on Eclipse 2017

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Four-hundred years in the making — the total solar eclipse is just days away, and Fox 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins tells us where to be in the St. Louis area:

“The 270 loop south and southwest – you go out into West County and it literally, the totality line goes right through Creve Coeur Park. So there are two lakes at Creve Coeur Park; the north lake is not total, the south lake is total.”

The Page Extension is another good boundary line to use, he says.

Some long-range forecasts are coming out that reach August 21, and Higgins is not liking what he’s seeing, but it’s just too early to say.

Higgins can tell us how the weather will be affected during the total solar eclipse:

“Temperatures are going to drop because there’s more outgoing radiation from the earth, than is coming in from the sun; the sun’s completely blocked, so it’s just like the sun sets.”

In some cases, it could get as much as 10 to 12 degrees colder.

