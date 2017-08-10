Schnucks Celebrates Rally Cat With 1/2 Off Cat Supplies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thanks to a now-famous feline and the St. Louis Cardinals’ big win Wednesday night, Schnucks customers can snag half-off cat supplies.
Schnucks is offering customers 50 percent off cat food, treats and litter now through Sunday in celebration of the Cardinals’ new Rally Cat!
Customers only need to visit Schnupons.com or the Schnucks app to clip the Schnupon, made available at 9 a.m. Thursday, to redeem the deal in store. There is a limit of one redemption per customer.
A cat preempted a Yadier Molina grand slam Wednesday night, which was a game-winning hit against the Kansas City Royals.
St. Louis was down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, with two out, bases loaded, and Molina at the plate.
After a first-pitch ball, a little black and gray cat ran from the third base side of the stands. It was promptly removed by a member of the Cardinals field crew – Lucas Hackmann.
On the very next pitch, Molina hit a grand slam, giving the Cardinals a 8-5 lead. That score would hold for St. Louis to win its fifth game in a row.
Thanks, #RallyCat — we, and our cats, owe you one!!