Woman Calls for Boycott of Disguised Drug Pipes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A South County woman is calling for a boycott of stores that sell drug pipes disguised as flowers.

You may have noticed them near the cash register on the counter at gas stations or quick shops, those rows of glass tubes with silk flowers in them. A south county woman says their real purpose is to smoke crack or meth.

“One of the things I think that bothers me the most in all of this, besides the fact that they’re selling crack pipes, is that a local store owner, whether or not they own part of a franchise or not, feels that it’s so necessary to make that extra dollar,” she says.

The woman, who asked not to give her name, says she’s now boycotting four stores that sell the pipes and wants other customers to do the same to push back the drug culture. She’s also asking Congresswoman Wagner’s office if there’s any thing legislative that can be done to get the crack pipes out of stores.

