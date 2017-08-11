3 Children Killed in Horrific Accident Off Stan Musial Bridge

August 11, 2017 10:37 AM
(Michael Calhoun/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Investigators say the three children killed in Thursday night’s accident at the entrance to the Stan Musial/Veterans Memorial Bridge were not wearing seatbelts.

The three are identified as 3-year-old Eric Williams, 10-year-old Lamont Davis, and 11-year-old Danzel Cosey. Eleven-year-old Daniel Cosey suffered serious injuries.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Leon Whitener was on the scene on eastbound Interstate 70 at the entrance to the bridge.

“The family was coming back from football practice, he came across the bridge, was coming around the bend here, and just lost control of his SUV and overturned,” Whitener said.

The Highway Patrol says the Ford Explorer overturned several times. The driver, 23-year-old Eric Williams, is being treated for moderate injuries.

All the victims are from St. Louis.

