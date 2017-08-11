Illinois Schools Have Options for Funding Money

August 11, 2017 9:11 AM
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Today’s the day Illinois school districts are supposed to start getting their general state aid payments. But due to the ongoing fight over how to pay them, the money isn’t flowing.

Bob Daiber, Regional Superintendent of Schools in Madison County, says schools still plan to open on time and there are options if they completely run out of money.

“We may be looking at tax anticipation warrants, may need to be issued. That was the case back in 2010,” he says.

Those bonds would be paid back once general state aid starts flowing. The comptroller’s office IS, however, making *categorical* payments available — which can pay for special ed programs, transportation and other specific items.

