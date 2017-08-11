Missouri ‘Blue Alert’ Law Effective in August

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s ‘Blue Alert’ law takes effect later this month, but would it have helped catch that suspect in the shooting death of a western Missouri police officer this week?
37-year-old officer Gary Michael, of Clinton Missouri, died and suspect Ian McCarthy was captured. l
“The tip that we got from the person driving by who had seen the suspects picture, saw thisperson walking down the road and then called in,” says Capt. John Hotz of the Missouri state highway patrol.
Hotz says getting a suspect description out to the masses quickly is essential. The ‘blue alert’ system would do that, and getting the law passed was a priority of new Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
“We really need to step forward and let out law enforcement brothers and sisters know that, not just their governor, not just leaders, that our entire state has their back, that we’re watching their six,” says spokesman Parker Briden.
The Blue Alert law takes effect August 28th, and also toughens the penalties for assaulting a law enforcement officer.