Search for New STL Police Chief Expected to Move Forward Next Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’ mayor is urging citizens to be patient with the search for a new police chief.
The search for chief is expected to take a step forward next week, when officials consider the bids from two companies vying to conduct the nationwide search.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the bids were received early this week, and will be reviewed at a meeting next Tuesday at the International Institute.
Krewson tells KMOX’s Hancock and Kelley the winning group will then put out the word that St. Louis is looking, and start sitfing through the applicants.
“They’ll narrow it down, they will provide it to both the committee and the Director of Public Safety,” she says. “There’ll be an interview process that will happen until there’s finally a recommendation to both me and the director of public safety about the new police chief.”
Krewson says the lenghty search is not uncommon, with cities such as Washington D.C. and Albequerque taking 10 to 11 months to find their new police chiefs.