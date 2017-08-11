South City Catholic Academy Opens for New Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies for the newly formed South City Catholic Academy are underway.
South City Catholic Academy replaces Our Lady of Sorrows and St. Joan of Arc schools. It will be located at the St. Joan of Arc location, at Pernod and Hampton.
“Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Joan of Arc, and the Archdioceses of St. Louis have joined together to support this new school, South City Catholic Academy,” says Maureen DePriest, associate superintendent of Elementary Education for the St. Louis Archdiocese.
The two parishes will join the Archdiocese in operating this new school, which opens Tuesday morning, with an enrollment of 256 students from pre-Kindergarten to 8th grade.
St. James the Greater school was to be part of this consolidation, but will remain open on its own for now after a large donation and ongoing fundraising efforts.