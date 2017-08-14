Shake Shack Still Expected to Open in Central West End This Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Glass windows on the corner of Euclid Ave. and West Pine Blvd. will soon be a view into the first Shake Shack location in Missouri. The St. Louis location was expected to be open in “early 2017,” but the grand opening has been pushed back to sometime before the end of the year.

In February 2016 the news broke that the burger and ice cream joint would be coming to the St. Louis-area. Some in St. Louis may feel it’s been too long already, since one of Shake Shack’s leader, Danny Meyer, is a St. Louis-native.

He is the CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, which is a New York-based company which has created restaurants like Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Blue Smoke, Jazz Standard and many more.



Since the St. Louis Shake Shack was first expected to be completed in by the summer of 2018, KMOX went to take a look at the construction site. The restaurant is on the bottom floor of a six-story apartment building, The Euclid, which is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

On the front page of The Euclid’s website, you can see what it will look like with Shake Shack on the corner, on street level.

This new building u/c at Euclid and West Pine in the Central West End will soon be home to the 1st Shake Shack in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/0BzXKPNWJf — Kelly Thomas (@kthomas314) August 14, 2017

KMOX reached out to Shake Shack’s media relations managers, and we were given the contact of Shake Shack’s Senior Manager of Brand Communications, Kristyn Clark. She replied to an email asking, “Should we expect the restaurant to open sometime in 2017 still?”

Her reply was, “We are still set for 2017!”

Meaning, in the next four months St. Louis should expect to be dining on ShackBurgers, covered in ShackSauce, with a side of fries and a frozen custard favorite, Shack Attack.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook