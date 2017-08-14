Wentzville Opens Two New Elementary Schools

WENTZVILLE, MO. (KMOX) – This is a big week for the growing Wentzville School District. It will open two new schools over the next two days.
This evening it will cut the ribbon on Stone Creek Elementary on Highway Z at Perry Cate Blvd in Wentzville, then tomorrow afternoon it’ll cut the ribbon on Wabash Elementary on Golden Gate Parkway near West Meyer Road in Foristell.
Each building is just over 101 thousand square feet and can handle 900 students.
The Wentzville district, which is the fastest growing in Missouri averaging over 500 new students a year, has opened 11 new schools since 2000. The two new elementary buildings will allow it to alleviate overcrowding at its middle schools by shifting from K-through-5 elementary buildings to K-through-6.