Belleville Feeling Illinois’ Financial Stress

August 15, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Bellville, Debt, finance, Illinois, Money, politics

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – It’s not just school districts feeling the pinch in Illinois, where state finances are a mess.

Belleville mayor Mark Eckert says the state is holding up a lot of money like gas taxes, and now wants to skim 2 percent off the top of sales taxes it collects for cities.

“We’ve got a number of employees that we have not been able to replace in the last six months because of the dwindling revenues. So we’re watching it very close,” he says.

He says that includes being down a couple of police officers.

