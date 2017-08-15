Clemens Asbestos Cleanup Given All Clear

August 15, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Asbestos, clean-up, clemens, fire, Mansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of St. Louis is giving the all-clear after an asbestos cleanup in a neighborhood where an historic mansion burned down last month.

When the Clemens mansion went up in flames on July 12 the asbestos roofing tiles turned to ash and rained down on the surrounding blocks. The city’s Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Thomas Zink says monitors found no asbestos in the air, but the monitors went up a week later. What if you got a lungful the night of the fire?

“Short term exposure to asbestos has never been found to be a situation to be concerned about, in terms of mesothelioma or even lung cancer,” he says.

Zink says the cleanup of asbestos ash that fell on the surrounding blocks was completed on August 2nd.

