Nashville Adds Direct Flights with British Airways

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t close the customs facility at Lambert airport. City officials are trying to attract a transatlantic flight, something St. Louis hasn’t had since the pull-out by TWA and American Airlines, but British Airways just announced that Nashville is getting its next nonstop to London.
Aviation expert Michael Boyd says don’t sweat it.
“I wouldn’t read into this that because Nashville has Opry Land, they got the deal. It’s a case of just timing and as British Airways and other carriers add more capacity, there’s no question St. Louis is right in the cross hairs” he says.
Tennessee is ponying up $1.5 million in incentives to land this London flight. Boyd says Missouri will likely have to write a check, too.
“You’ve got to show the filial piety of throwing them some money and some other incentives,” he says.
Boyd also says St. Louis could wind up with a nonstop to Frankfurt Germany or Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.