Search Continues for Carjacking Suspects

GODFREY, ILL. (KMOX) – The search continues this morning for the two criminals who’ve targeted women in a couple of recent carjackings in Godfrey.
They say in both cases the young gunmen approached the women in their garages, after they got home from running errands. They threatened to shoot their victims, who then cooperated and allowed the suspects to drive off in their vehicles.
The first such incident happened on June 29th at about 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Canary Lane. The second was just before nine Sunday night, on the other side of town in the 4800 block of D’adrian Drive.
The first stolen vehicle was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis County a few days after the carjacking. The second was found early yesteday when it was involved in an accident on I-55 in south St. Louis. The two occupants ran off.