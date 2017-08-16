Missouri Shows Overall Improvement on Standardized Tests

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Third through eighth graders show slight improvement on the Missouri assessment program tests or MAP. The Missouri department of education released the result Tuesday. Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven however, cautions that this is just two years of data.
“The real highlight that I can share today is that we’ve improved in every grade level test and every content area that was administered,” she says.
A new test will be given next year, after state lawmakers dumped ‘common core’ and new Missouri learning standards were created. Vandeven agrees that the changing testing environment has been difficult for educators.
“I do need to congratulate and thank our educators for their dedication and work in transitioning to new standards and now making the adjustment to transition once again,” she says.
She says the testing system used to determine how Missouri students are performing has to be stable and she believes they’ll have that in a few years.