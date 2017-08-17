17-Year-Old Cancer Survivor’s 1st Pitch Goes Where No Ball Should Ever Go

Jordan Leandre has already thrown out the first pitch before a Boston Red Sox game five times now. This one is now the most memorable.

“And believe it or not, I’m a pitcher which makes this situation even funnier,” Jordan said Wednesday night.

The photographer is Tony Capobianco, who shoots for the Eagle Tribune, a Southern New Hampshire news service.

And because Tony is a pro, he still got the shot:

Now, the Red Sox really only have one option… Bring the two guys back together so Tony can throw out a first pitch, and have Jordan standing behind the plate.

