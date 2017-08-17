Illinois House Passes Anti-Hate Resolution

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois House lawmakers are denouncing hate groups in a resolution.
The measure condemns white supremacists and similar groups, and it received unanimous support and elicited moving speeches from several legislators, including Republican Davis Harris.
“I’d like to say this to those folks that are out there spewing there bile over the weekend: Take your twisted, sordid, malevolent language and ideology and stick it where the sun don’t shine,” he said.
The Illinois Senate passed a similar measure on Sunday that one urges police to consider neo-nazis and white nationalists as terrorist groups.