Maria Chappelle-Nadal: ‘There’s No Way In Hell That I’m Resigning’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she will not wilt to the political leaders who are calling for a resignation.

Chappelle-Nadal told KMOX’s Carol Daniel, “There is no way in hell that I’m resigning. There are legislators who have cheated on their wives, they have smoked in the legislature, in the state capitol. If they have not been asked to resign for those acts, which I do believe that cheating on your wife or your spouse is immoral, I am not resigning for a mistake that I made and that I’m owning up to.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber called for her resignation.

“State Senator Chappelle-Nadal’s comments are indefensible. All sides need to agree that there is no room for suggestions of political violence in America – and the Missouri Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate calls for the assassination of the President. I believe she should resign,” Webber said.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill agrees. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, McCaskill stated, “I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign.”

Responding to someone’s post on Facebook who said they’d probably get a visit from the secret service, Maria Chappelle-Nadal wrote, “No I will. I hope Trump is assassinated.”

A Missouri State Senator from St. Louis has now called for the assassination of @realDonaldTrump. Keep it classy @MariaChappelleN. pic.twitter.com/JTrkxk4Pkz — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) August 17, 2017

KMOX’s Carol Daniel asked Chappelle-Nadal if she was going to apologize for her comments. Chappelle-Nadal replied, “When the President apologizes, I’ll apologize. I’m not apologizing for being frustrated and angry at the bigot that we have in our White House.”

Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay Missouri joined the list of politicians calling for her resignation. His official statement said, “Maria Chappelle-Nadal has a long and troubled history of making vulgar, obscene and completely irresponsible statements. But calling for the assassination of the President is a federal crime. She has repeatedly demeaned her office and she is an embarrassment to our state.

“She should resign immediately.”

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has not called for her to resign, but did post a message on Twitter saying “Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s comment today was wrong and reprehensible. No person should wish death upon another.”

“I’m standing up for every single person of color who is feeling hopeless and who is upset,” Chappelle-Nadal said. “Could I have chosen better words? Absolutely. I should have. But I am not going to shy away from talking about the frustration and anger that led me to that point.”

The U.S. Secret Service in St. Louis told KMOX they are investigating the intent of Chappelle-Nadal’s comments.

