Officer Mike Flamion’s Shooter in Court

August 17, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Ballwin, court, Officer Mike Flamion, paralyzed, shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man accused of shooting and paralyzing Officer Mike Flamion in 2016 is in court this morning.

32-year old Antonio Taylor will have a pre-trial conference this morning at 8:3 a.m. in St. Louis County Court. Taylor is charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He allegedly shot Officer Mike Flamion in the neck during a traffic stop on Friday, July 6, 2016 on New Ballwin Road, a shooting which left Officer Flamion paralyzed.

