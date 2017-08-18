Chief Wana Dubie Dead at 58

SALEM, Mo. (KMOX) – A perennial candidate for Missouri political office with an unorthodox platform has died.

Chief Wana Dubie, formerly known as Joseph Bickell, of Salem died Thursday, according to the Salem News.

(Facebook photo)

He had run for a number of offices, with his chief campaign platforms being term limits and full marijauna legalization.

Wana Dubie first ran for state representative in 2006 — then governor in 2008. Last year, he ran for U.S. Senate on a “Dubie vs. Blunt” campaign — he gathered 30,000 votes in a four-way primary eventually won by Jason Kander.

Chief Wana Dubie was 58.

