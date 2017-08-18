Power Outage Causes MSD Sewage Leak

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KMOX) – A power failure during Wednesday’s fast, powerful storms led to the failure of a wastewater treatment station in Maryland Heights. Sewage flowed toward Mallard Lake in Creve Coeur County Park for nearly an hour.

“The back-up power generator did not function properly, we’re looking into that, but unfortunately there was, what we call a by-pass, of sewage into a tributary, into the waterways up there,” says MSD spokesperson Lance LeComb.

LeComb says cleanup will be going on for the next few days. Crews will be power-washing and spreading disinfectant. He says there’s no imminent danger, but the public should steer clear of Mallard Lake for now.

